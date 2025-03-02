Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: 7 celeb inspired white saree designs

White Saree with Golden Work

You can appreciate Alia Bhatt's beauty in this saree made of light fabric. The white saree has zari work on the border and a golden design in the middle

Mirror and Thread Work Saree

Whether it's your sister's wedding or a friend's, you can try a white saree adorned with mirror work. Wear the saree with a full sleeves blouse and get a glowing look

White Silk Saree

If you want to try a slightly shiny traditional saree, then choose silk fabric. Wear gemstone or pearl jewelry with this saree, giving it a silver touch

Sequin White Saree

All eyes will be on you on your wedding day if you wear a sequin white saree. You can pair a matching blouse or a contrasting red blouse with the white saree

White Chiffon Saree

The white saree features lace work. Straps of zari design are made in between. The actress has styled this saree with a heavy embroidery blouse

Sequin Work Net Saree

If you have a slim figure, you can wear a net saree adorned with sequin work. You can style the saree with a full sleeves blouse

Thread and Sequin Embroidery Saree

This type of saree looks quite gorgeous and its trend never gets old. The entire saree has thread work and a slight glossy touch is added by adding sequins

