Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: 7 celeb inspired white saree designs

Entertainment
You can appreciate Alia Bhatt's beauty in this saree made of light fabric. The white saree has zari work on the border and a golden design in the middle
Whether it's your sister's wedding or a friend's, you can try a white saree adorned with mirror work. Wear the saree with a full sleeves blouse and get a glowing look
If you want to try a slightly shiny traditional saree, then choose silk fabric. Wear gemstone or pearl jewelry with this saree, giving it a silver touch
All eyes will be on you on your wedding day if you wear a sequin white saree. You can pair a matching blouse or a contrasting red blouse with the white saree
The white saree features lace work. Straps of zari design are made in between. The actress has styled this saree with a heavy embroidery blouse
If you have a slim figure, you can wear a net saree adorned with sequin work. You can style the saree with a full sleeves blouse
This type of saree looks quite gorgeous and its trend never gets old. The entire saree has thread work and a slight glossy touch is added by adding sequins
