Ramadan 2025: Sara Ali Khan inspired stylish suit designs for Iftar

Banarasi Flared Suit

Want something different and traditional to wear for Iftar? Then enhance your beauty by wearing a Banarasi flared suit

Chikankari Sharara Set

Want something different from Garara? Choose a Chikankari Sharara set like Sara Ali Khan for Iftar. Comfortable to wear, beautiful to look at, this suit is quite stylish

Churidar Suit

The beauty of Churidar suits is endless. It has been in trend for years and looks great when worn

Beaded Work Suit

This beaded work straight suit set will also give you a royal look and beauty at the Iftar party. This type of stylish suit will enhance your beauty

Garara Suit Design

Garara suits are more worn during Eid and Ramadan. The evening Ramadan and the beauty of Garara suits will suit you well

Anarkali Suit

Want to look the most different at the Iftar party? Then to enhance your beauty, you can wear a simple and sober Anarkali suit

