Anupamaa to Gopi Bahu: TV actresses without make-up

Rupali Ganguly is playing the lead role in the TV show Anupamaa. In the show, she is seen in the role of uneducated Anupamaa. This is how Anupamaa looks without makeup
Sumbul Touqeer used to play the role of uneducated Imlie in the show. She is seen without makeup in this photo
Daya Ben, who appeared in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, i.e., Disha Vakani, used to play the role of an uneducated woman in the show. This is her no-makeup look
Angoori was shown as uneducated in the TV's hit show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'. This role was played by Shubhangi. See her no-makeup look
Deepika Singh was shown in the lead role in Mangal Lakshmi. She is not shown to be very educated. She is seen without makeup in this photo
Gopi Bahu is shown as uneducated in the TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'. It was played by Gia Manek. She looks like this without makeup
Rupali Ganguly to Shweta Tiwari: 7 actresses and their no-makeup looks