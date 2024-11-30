YRKKH Spoiler Alert! New villain seeks revenge– What’s next?

Entertainment
High drama continues in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Armaan brings Abhira home and tends to her injuries.
Armaan apologizes to Abhira for being a bad father and husband, unable to protect his family. Abhira tries to console him.
Rohit is worried about his child, Daksh. Ruhi approaches him, suggesting she would sacrifice her career for a child, unlike Abhira.
Rohit confronts Armaan after hearing Ruhi's words and demands his child back, leaving Armaan stunned.
Armaan tries to reason with Rohit, explaining the devastating consequences of his actions, but Rohit remains unmoved.
A prayer ceremony is planned for Daksh. Rohit tells Armaan to reveal the truth to Abhira before the ceremony, as Ruhi will participate.
Seeing Armaan's distress, Abhira talks to Rohit, who plants seeds of doubt about Armaan in her mind instead of revealing the truth.
Pushpa 2 to Chhava: 8 Bollywood movies releasing in December 2024
Maidaan, Jigra to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 10 Bollywood flops of 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia breaks NO kissing rule after 18 years
Kareena Kapoor Net Worth: Know Income and more of top taxpayer actress