Entertainment
2024 has been a mixed bag for Bollywood, and now filmmakers have high hopes for December. Several big films are ready for release.
Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is set to release on December 5th with a massive budget of 500 crore.
Starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, this Hindi remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri, directed by Atlee, is set for a December 25th release.
This comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt, directed by Ahmed Khan, will release on December 20th.
Based on Shambhaji Maharaj, a prominent warrior during Shivaji Maharaj's era, 'Chhava' starring Vicky Kaushik will release in theaters on December 6th.
Nana Patekar's 'Vanvaas,' starring Utkarsh Sharma, son of Anil Sharma, in the lead role, will release on December 25th.
Vikrant Massey's education-based film 'Zero Se Restart' is expected to release in the last week of December.
Aamir Khan's sports drama, 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' starring Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, and Genelia D'Souza, is likely to release on December 25th, 2024.
