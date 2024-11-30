Entertainment

Maidaan, Jigra to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 8 Bollywood flops of 2024

Jigra

Made on a budget of 80 crores, 'Jigra' only collected 29.25 crores.

Rushlan

'Rushlan', with a budget of 25 crores, earned only 4.75 crores worldwide.

Uljhe

'Uljhe', made on a 50 crore budget, collected only 8.79 crores.

Main Hoon Atal

'Main Hoon Atal', with a 20 crore budget, earned only 10 crores.

Yudhra

Action thriller 'Yudhra', made on a 50 crore budget, earned around 11.25 crores.

Crack

Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crack', made on a 45 crore budget, earned 12.35 crores.

Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha', made on a 55 crore budget, earned 46.5 crores worldwide.

Khel Khel Mein

Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu's 'Khel Khel Mein', made on a 100 crore budget, earned only 50 crores.

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan', with a 250 crore budget, earned only 52 crores.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', made on a 350 crore budget, earned only 108 crores.

