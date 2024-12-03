YRKKH Spoiler Alert! New love story and twists coming soon

Entertainment
High drama unfolds in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Abhimanyu creates chaos outside Poddar House and gets arrested by Madhav.
Manish learns about the incident and goes to the police station. A heated argument ensues between Abhimanyu and Abhira. Madhav asks Abhira to sign the FIR.
Manish arrives and reveals Abhimanyu's identity as Abhira's brother. He also discloses the love triangle between Akshara, Abhinav, and Abhimanyu.
Ruhi rejoices upon hearing the news. Abhira, after learning the truth, visits Abhimanyu and informs him about Akshara's demise.
Abhimanyu is heartbroken by the news of Akshara's death and breaks down. He pushes Abhira away when she tries to comfort him.
A distraught Abhira witnesses Abhimanyu reveal a shocking truth, leaving her devastated.
A love story between Abhimanyu and Charu will soon blossom, but Kiyara will try to sabotage it. The show promises more exciting twists.
