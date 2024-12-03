Who is Aliya Fakhri? Nargis Fakhri's sister faces murder charge

Entertainment
Nargis Fakhri, known for 'Rockstar,' faces a crisis as her sister, Aliya, is accused of murder.
Aliya allegedly set fire to a two-story garage in Queens, New York, resulting in the death of her ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend.
Aliya has been arrested and denied bail, facing a potential life sentence for the alleged murders.
Aliya's mother expressed disbelief, stating that Aliya is a caring person who always tries to help others.
Aliya and Edward had broken up a year earlier, but Aliya allegedly continued to pursue him before the incident.
Aliya, 43, is Nargis's younger sister and grew up in Queens, New York, after their parents' divorce.
