Who is Aliya Fakhri? Nargis Fakhri's sister faces murder charge

Allegations against Nargis's sister

Nargis Fakhri, known for 'Rockstar,' faces a crisis as her sister, Aliya, is accused of murder.

Nargis's sister accused of double homicide

Aliya allegedly set fire to a two-story garage in Queens, New York, resulting in the death of her ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend.

Nargis's sister arrested by police

Aliya has been arrested and denied bail, facing a potential life sentence for the alleged murders.

Nargis Fakhri's mother speaks out

Aliya's mother expressed disbelief, stating that Aliya is a caring person who always tries to help others.

Aliya's breakup a year prior

Aliya and Edward had broken up a year earlier, but Aliya allegedly continued to pursue him before the incident.

Aliya's parents divorced in her childhood

Aliya, 43, is Nargis's younger sister and grew up in Queens, New York, after their parents' divorce.

