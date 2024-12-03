Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth: Know salary and more of Pushpa 2 actress

Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 is currently the most talked about topic. The film is releasing worldwide on December 5th.
Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. Let's tell you about her properties and other assets.
Rashmika Mandanna has been in the film industry for only 8 years and has amassed a considerable fortune. Reports suggest she is worth 66 crores.
Rashmika Mandanna earns around 60 lakhs per month and up to 8 crores annually.
Media reports suggest that Rashmika Mandanna charges 4 to 5 crores per film. She reportedly received 10 crores for Pushpa 2.
Reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna owns bungalows in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Goa. She lives with her family in Hyderabad.
Rashmika Mandanna has a collection of luxury cars, including a Range Rover Sport, Audi Q3, Toyota Innova, and Hyundai Creta, worth crores.
