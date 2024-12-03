Urmila to Bhagyashree: 8 stars from 90s; Know where they are now

Entertainment
Urmila Matondkar started her career with the 1977 film 'Karm'. However, she has not been seen in films for many years.
Chandrachur Singh started his career with the 1996 film 'Tere Mere Sapne'. However, his career did not last very long.
Popular actress Amrita Singh has been away from the limelight for quite some time. Now Amrita's daughter Sara Ali Khan is a popular Bollywood actress.
Actor Rahul Roy, who became famous overnight with the 1990 film 'Aashiqui', suddenly disappeared from the big screen, but now he appears as a guest in many shows.
Bhagyashree, who appeared in Bollywood's biggest superhit Hindi film 'Maine Pyar Kiya', left the film world. However, now she appears in some reality shows.
Jugal Hansraj, who made a special place in everyone's hearts with the film 'Mohabbatein', is now living his life away from the limelight in anonymity.
Pooja Bhatt's name is also included in this list. Pooja was a beautiful actress of the 90s. However, she quit acting after some time. Now she directs films.
Actress Anu Aggarwal, who became popular with the film 'Aashiqui', is currently missing from the industry. Nowadays she lives with her family in Bangalore.
Bollywood actress Nagma was a very popular actress of the 90s. However, now she has become a politician.
Kalki 2898 AD to Singham Again: 10 Most expensive Indian films of 2024
Rashmika Mandanna net worth: Know salary and more of Pushpa 2 actress
Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's song 'Gulabi Saari La' goes viral
Pushpa 2 box-office prediction: Allu Arjun's film to beat RRR?