Kalki 2898 AD to Singham Again: 10 Most expensive Indian films of 2024

Most Expensive Films of 2024

The year 2024 is ending. In this package, we are going to tell you about the 10 most expensive films of the year.

1. Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD is the country's most expensive film of 2024. Made on a massive budget of 600 crores, the film did a business of 1200 crores.

2. Greatest of All Time (GOAT)

Thalapathy Vijay's film Greatest of All Time is one of the most expensive films of 2024. The film's budget was 400 crores and it collected 456 crores.

3. Kanguva

Suriya's film Kanguva, with a budget of 350 crores, failed to recover its costs, grossing only 104.22 crores despite being one of 2024's most expensive films.

4. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was made on a budget of 350 crores. The film could only do a business of 102.16 crores.

5. Singham Again

Ajay Devgn-Kareena Kapoor's film Singham Again is also one of the expensive films of 2024. The film's budget is 350 crores and it has earned 386.10 crores so far.

6. Devara Part 1

Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's Devara Part 1 is also included in the most expensive films of 2024. The film's budget was 300 crores and it collected 380 crores.

7. Vettaiyan

Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan's film Vettaiyan is also one of the most expensive films of 2024. With a budget of 300 crores, the film did a business of 260 crores.

8. Indian 2

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is one of the expensive films of 2024. Made on a budget of 250 crores, the film collected 151 crores at the box office.

9. Fighter

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter is also included in the most expensive budget films of 2024. The film's budget was 250 crores and it did a business of 344.46 crores.

10. Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu-Sreeleela's film Guntur Kaaram is also an expensive film of 2024. The movie, with a budget of 200 crores, did a business of 172 crores at the box office.

