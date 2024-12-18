YRKKH Spoiler alert: Distance grows between Armaan, Abhira

Entertainment
High drama unfolds in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Armaan pleads for Abhira's forgiveness, but she refuses to give him another chance
Manish and Kaveri Poddar have a heated argument. Kaveri hands Manish a shoe instead of the award. Manish accidentally spills juice on Kaveri
Chaos erupts at the awards function. Dadi Sa criticizes Abhira, questioning her suitability for marriage and motherhood
Abhira reacts angrily to Dadi Sa's words. Armaan disapproves and accidentally pushes Manish to the ground
Manish and Armaan get into a fight, upsetting Abhira and further straining her relationship with Armaan
Dadi Sa challenges Armaan to win back Abhira in 8 days or divorce her. The upcoming twists and turns in the show remain to be seen
