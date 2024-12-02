Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Custody battle heats up with shocking revelation

Manish's Growing Concerns

Drama continues in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Manish sees Akshara and Abhir's photo, causing him distress.

Abhir's Surprise

Abhira sings Akshara's bhajan, surprising Abhir. A conflict arises between Abhir and Charu.

Abhira's Shock

Abhira calls the hospital about Daksh. The report lists Rohit and Ruhi as parents, shocking Abhira.

Armaan Expels Abhir

Armaan pushes Abhir out of the house. Angered, Abhir throws a pot, breaking Armaan's car window.

Truth Revealed

Abhira stops Abhir's outburst. The Poddar family witnesses the scene, revealing Abhira and Abhir's relationship.

Upcoming Twist

Dadi Sa calls Abhir Daksh's maternal uncle and asks him to give the child to his mother.

What's Next?

Abhir gives Daksh to Ruhi, not Abhira, and urges Armaan to reveal the truth. The aftermath of this revelation remains to be seen.

