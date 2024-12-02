Silk Smitha Biopic: Know REAL name of the 'Siren Of South' and more

Entertainment
Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati, born December 2, 1960, is no longer with us. She would have been celebrating her 64th birthday.
Silk Smitha starred in films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. She debuted in 1980 with the Tamil film 'Vandichakkaram'.
Vijayalakshmi played a character named Silk in 'Vandichakkaram', which became her stage name and propelled her to fame.
Silk carved her niche with bold scenes and item numbers, often cast to boost film performance.
Silk reportedly acted in over 500 films in her 16-year career, with 45 films in 1983 alone, though mostly in supporting roles.
Silk's sex siren image made her a target, with people feigning concern to take advantage of her.
Silk was forced into marriage with a factory worker at 14 and suffered abuse from her alcoholic husband.
India was shocked by Silk Smitha's death on September 22, 1996, while filming a Kannada movie and staying in a Chennai hotel.
Silk confided in her friend Anuradha about a serious issue causing her distress the day before her suicide.
Vidya Balan portrayed Silk in the 2011 Bollywood blockbuster 'The Dirty Picture'.
