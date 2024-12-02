Entertainment

Silk Smitha Biopic: Know REAL name of the 'Siren Of South' and more

Image credits: Social Media

Remembering Silk Smitha on Her 64th Birthday

Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati, born December 2, 1960, is no longer with us. She would have been celebrating her 64th birthday.

Silk Smitha: A Star Across South Indian Cinema

Silk Smitha starred in films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. She debuted in 1980 with the Tamil film 'Vandichakkaram'.

From Vijayalakshmi to Silk: The Birth of a Star

Vijayalakshmi played a character named Silk in 'Vandichakkaram', which became her stage name and propelled her to fame.

Silk Smitha: Known for Bold Performances and Item Numbers

Silk carved her niche with bold scenes and item numbers, often cast to boost film performance.

500+ Films in 16 Years: The Silk Smitha Phenomenon

Silk reportedly acted in over 500 films in her 16-year career, with 45 films in 1983 alone, though mostly in supporting roles.

Silk Smitha: A Target of Exploitation and Deception

Silk's sex siren image made her a target, with people feigning concern to take advantage of her.

Silk Smitha's Forced Marriage at 14

Silk was forced into marriage with a factory worker at 14 and suffered abuse from her alcoholic husband.

Image credits: Social Media

The Untimely Demise of Silk Smitha in 1996

India was shocked by Silk Smitha's death on September 22, 1996, while filming a Kannada movie and staying in a Chennai hotel.

Silk Smitha's Troubling Revelation Before Her Death

Silk confided in her friend Anuradha about a serious issue causing her distress the day before her suicide.

'The Dirty Picture': A Cinematic Tribute to Silk Smitha

Vidya Balan portrayed Silk in the 2011 Bollywood blockbuster 'The Dirty Picture'.

Not Salman or Shah Rukh: Bollywood's new highest-paid actor revealed

Alia to Anushka: 7 Actresses who were affected by rape scene roles

Pushpa 2: The Rule: Grab your tickets under Rs 100 in THESE cities

Vikrant, Sana to Twinkle: 10 celebrities who left Bollywood at peak