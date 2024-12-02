Alia to Anushka: 7 Actresses who were affected by rape scene roles

Entertainment
Anushka Sharma revealed she experienced depression after filming a molestation scene in 'NH10'.
Alia Bhatt was distressed while filming a gang rape scene in 'Udta Punjab', wanting it over quickly.
Divya Dutta was left in tears after filming a rape scene.
Seema Biswas wept after filming the gang rape scene for her role as Phoolan Devi in 'Bandit Queen'.
Shalini Pandey was shaken by a rape scene with Jaideep Ahlawat in 'Maharaj', confining herself to a room afterward.
Nandita Das also cried after filming a gang rape scene in the movie 'Bawandar'.
