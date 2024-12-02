Entertainment

Alia to Anushka: 7 Actresses who were affected by rape scene roles

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma revealed she experienced depression after filming a molestation scene in 'NH10'.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was distressed while filming a gang rape scene in 'Udta Punjab', wanting it over quickly.

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta was left in tears after filming a rape scene.

Seema Biswas

Seema Biswas wept after filming the gang rape scene for her role as Phoolan Devi in 'Bandit Queen'.

Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey was shaken by a rape scene with Jaideep Ahlawat in 'Maharaj', confining herself to a room afterward.

Nandita Das

Nandita Das also cried after filming a gang rape scene in the movie 'Bawandar'.

Pushpa 2: The Rule: Grab your tickets under Rs 100 in THESE cities

Vikrant, Sana to Twinkle: 10 celebrities who left Bollywood at peak

Kapil Sharma's Mumbai house: See inside comedian's residence

Kareena Kapoor's shimmer saree designs inspired by Bollywood divas