YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Armaan's fight sparks major twists in the show

Entertainment
The truth about Abhir is out in front of the entire family in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.
She will convince Manish that she will soften Abhir's heart. On the other hand, Abhir is shocked by Akshara's death.
Sanjay and Vidya try to provoke everyone against Abhira. Vidya says Abhira should stay away from the child.
Abhira overhears this and tells Vidya that Daksh is her child and she will make all decisions. Armaan goes to meet Abhir.
Abhir and Armaan argue again. Ruhi refuses to accept Abhir and Abhira, believing Akshara murdered her mother.
Rohit urges Armaan to reveal the truth about the child. Armaan says he'll tell everyone after the prayer. It remains to be seen what unfolds.
