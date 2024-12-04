Pathaan to Jawan: Top 10 superhit movies of Shah Rukh Khan

Entertainment
'Pathaan' did a business of Rs 1,050.30 crore worldwide. Its budget was Rs 240 crore.
Made on a budget of 370 crores, Jawan did a business of 640.25 crores at the box office.
Chennai Express was a blockbuster. Made for 115 crores, it earned 227.13 crores.
Happy New Year is one of Shahrukh Khan's superhit films. It collected Rs 203 crore. The total budget was Rs 140 crore.
Made for Rs 78 crore, Jab Tak Hai Jaan earned Rs 120.85 crore.
Don 2 earned Rs 106.71 crore. The budget of this film was Rs 76 crore.
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi collected Rs 84.68 crore. This film was made for around Rs 31 crore.
Shahrukh Khan's popular film 'Om Shanti Om' collected Rs 78.17 crore. This film was made for Rs 40 crore.
Shahrukh Khan's film 'Dear Zindagi' was well-liked. It earned Rs 68.19 crore. This film was made for Rs 30 crore.
Shahrukh Khan's superhit film 'Chak De! India' earned Rs 66.54 crore. Its budget was only Rs 22 crore.
