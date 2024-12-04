Madhuri Dixit to Fardeen Khan: 8 stars that made comeback this year

Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit distanced herself from the industry after marriage. Then, after 7 years, she made a comeback with the film 'Aaja Nachle'. However, this film proved to be a flop
Fardeen Khan made a comeback after 14 years with 'Heeramandi'. This series was well-liked by the people
Genelia Deshmukh made a comeback after almost 10 years with the film 'Mister Mummy'. This film did not do anything special
Vinod Khanna left everything at the peak of his career and went to Osho. Then he made a comeback after about five years with the film 'Insaaf'. This film did not do anything
Neetu Kapoor made a comeback in Bollywood with the film 'Love Aaj Kal' in 2009, 26 years after her marriage. This film proved to be a superhit
Pooja Bhatt made a comeback after 21 years with the 2021 web series 'Bombay Begums'. This series is considered a hit
Manisha Koirala made a comeback with the film 'Chehre' in 2015 after recovering from cancer. This film was a flop
Vikrant Massey recently announced that he is going to take a long break. It will be interesting to see how he will be when he makes a comeback, whether he will be a hit or a flop
