YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Armaan and Abhira's love takes new turn

Entertainment
The drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is escalating. Currently, the show depicts Abhira agreeing to divorce Armaan, influenced by Manish and Abhimanyu.
The show will depict Armaan's devastation upon seeing the divorce papers. Abhira accidentally consumes alcohol and creates a scene at the Poddar house.
Armaan visits the Goenka house to meet Abhira, but Manish and Abhimanyu prevent him from doing so and threaten him with police action.
Armaan leaves, later discovering that Abhira had visited the Poddar house, hence her absence. This gives him a glimmer of hope.
Dadi Sa becomes furious with Abhira's behavior and criticizes her to the family. Armaan believes Abhira came to see him, giving him hope.
Abhira decides to resume her studies and joins college. Everyone is captivated by her presence.
To win Abhira back, Armaan becomes a guest lecturer at her college, adding a new dimension to their love story. The upcoming twists are highly anticipated.
Rekha to Zeenat Aman-5 iconic 70s Bollywood actresses you can't forget
Mismatched Season 3 to Tanaav: Top 10 trending OTT web series now
Yo Yo Honey Singh to Zebra: 5 Must-watch OTT releases THIS weekend
Isha Ambani wore emerald kurta at Ambani school annual day; Check cost