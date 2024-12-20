Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Armaan and Abhira's love takes new turn

Abhira makes a crucial decision

The drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is escalating. Currently, the show depicts Abhira agreeing to divorce Armaan, influenced by Manish and Abhimanyu.

Armaan is devastated

The show will depict Armaan's devastation upon seeing the divorce papers. Abhira accidentally consumes alcohol and creates a scene at the Poddar house.

These individuals will separate Abhira and Armaan

Armaan visits the Goenka house to meet Abhira, but Manish and Abhimanyu prevent him from doing so and threaten him with police action.

The truth is revealed to Armaan

Armaan leaves, later discovering that Abhira had visited the Poddar house, hence her absence. This gives him a glimmer of hope.

Dadi Sa's anger flares

Dadi Sa becomes furious with Abhira's behavior and criticizes her to the family. Armaan believes Abhira came to see him, giving him hope.

They become smitten with Abhira

Abhira decides to resume her studies and joins college. Everyone is captivated by her presence.

What's next in the show?

To win Abhira back, Armaan becomes a guest lecturer at her college, adding a new dimension to their love story. The upcoming twists are highly anticipated.

