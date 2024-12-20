Entertainment

Rekha to Zeenat Aman-5 iconic 70s Bollywood actresses you can't forget

The 70s was a game-changing era for Bollywood. Actresses captivated audiences with their talent and boldness, becoming beauty icons.

Boldness and Popularity

The 70s and 80s saw the rise of glamorous divas like Parveen Babi, Zeenat Aman, Rekha, Dimple Kapadia, and Sridevi.

Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi and Amitabh Bachchan were a popular on-screen pair. She starred in around 50 films, with 10 becoming super hits.

Parveen Babi's Short Career

Parveen Babi's height set her apart, yet her career declined prematurely.

Post-Mortem Report Revelations

Parveen Babi died alone due to gangrene and starvation. Mahesh Bhatt helped with her last rites after her family refused the body.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia debuted in 'Bobby,' directed by Raj Kapoor. Her bikini scene and a scene in 'Saagar' sparked controversy.

Dimple's Broken Marriage

Dimple Kapadia's marriage to Rajesh Khanna, 15 years her senior, ended after she felt it was a burden.

Zeenat Aman

This Bollywood diva's bikini looks were iconic. She and Amitabh Bachchan were a well-matched pair. Zeenat Aman was a model before films.

Zeenat Aman's Struggles

Zeenat Aman was the first runner-up in Miss India. Her marriage to Sanjay Khan was followed by hardships.

Rekha

Rekha's Bollywood reign is timeless. Her films and rumored romance with Amitabh Bachchan remain popular topics.

Rekha's Everlasting Elegance

Rekha's beauty is legendary, though her personal life has been controversial. She continues to wear sindoor and bindi after her husband's death.

Sridevi

Sridevi, a child artist turned Bollywood star, captivated audiences with her expressive eyes, beauty, and acting prowess.

Sridevi's Controversial Death

Sridevi married Boney Kapoor, who was already married with two children. Her death in a Dubai hotel bathtub remains shrouded in mystery.

