Rekha to Zeenat Aman-5 iconic 70s Bollywood actresses you can't forget

Entertainment
The 70s was a game-changing era for Bollywood. Actresses captivated audiences with their talent and boldness, becoming beauty icons.
The 70s and 80s saw the rise of glamorous divas like Parveen Babi, Zeenat Aman, Rekha, Dimple Kapadia, and Sridevi.
Parveen Babi and Amitabh Bachchan were a popular on-screen pair. She starred in around 50 films, with 10 becoming super hits.
Parveen Babi's height set her apart, yet her career declined prematurely.
Parveen Babi died alone due to gangrene and starvation. Mahesh Bhatt helped with her last rites after her family refused the body.
Dimple Kapadia debuted in 'Bobby,' directed by Raj Kapoor. Her bikini scene and a scene in 'Saagar' sparked controversy.
Dimple Kapadia's marriage to Rajesh Khanna, 15 years her senior, ended after she felt it was a burden.
This Bollywood diva's bikini looks were iconic. She and Amitabh Bachchan were a well-matched pair. Zeenat Aman was a model before films.
Zeenat Aman was the first runner-up in Miss India. Her marriage to Sanjay Khan was followed by hardships.
Rekha's Bollywood reign is timeless. Her films and rumored romance with Amitabh Bachchan remain popular topics.
Rekha's beauty is legendary, though her personal life has been controversial. She continues to wear sindoor and bindi after her husband's death.
Sridevi, a child artist turned Bollywood star, captivated audiences with her expressive eyes, beauty, and acting prowess.
Sridevi married Boney Kapoor, who was already married with two children. Her death in a Dubai hotel bathtub remains shrouded in mystery.
Mismatched Season 3 to Tanaav: Top 10 trending OTT web series now
Yo Yo Honey Singh to Zebra: 5 Must-watch OTT releases THIS weekend
Isha Ambani wore emerald kurta at Ambani school annual day; Check cost
Shraddha, Sudhanshu to Gaurav: 8 TV actors who left hit shows in 2024