Isha Ambani wore emerald kurta at Ambani school annual day; Check cost

Entertainment
Isha Ambani sported a simple look at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual function, opting for a printed green kurta set
Known for her expensive attire, Isha Ambani surprised many with this daily-wear-like suit that carries a hefty price
Isha's green Ira Emerald Kurta Set from Siyash is a relaxed-fit kurta and pant set priced at Rs. 32,500
The chanderi and viscose organza co-ord set features yellow, white, and red custom floral prints, with gold gota patti work
A plain green dupatta with matching lacework and tassels complements the simple yet elegant suit
Isha Ambani styled the attire with minimal jewelry, Valentino earrings, and pink block heels
