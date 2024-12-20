Entertainment

Isha Ambani wore emerald kurta at Ambani school annual day; Check cost

Isha Ambani's Simple Avatar

Isha Ambani sported a simple look at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual function, opting for a printed green kurta set

The Suit's High Price Tag

Known for her expensive attire, Isha Ambani surprised many with this daily-wear-like suit that carries a hefty price

Emerald Kurta Set Price

Isha's green Ira Emerald Kurta Set from Siyash is a relaxed-fit kurta and pant set priced at Rs. 32,500

Custom Floral Print Details

The chanderi and viscose organza co-ord set features yellow, white, and red custom floral prints, with gold gota patti work

Plain Green Dupatta and Tassels

A plain green dupatta with matching lacework and tassels complements the simple yet elegant suit

Minimal Jewelry and Accessories

Isha Ambani styled the attire with minimal jewelry, Valentino earrings, and pink block heels

