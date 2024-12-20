Entertainment

Yo Yo Honey Singh to Zebra: 5 Must-watch OTT releases THIS weekend

Image credits: IMDB

What If...? Season 3 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Marvel’s animated series concludes with alternate realities, featuring epic stories like mech battles, musical numbers, and new team-ups. Stream the final season on December 22.

 

Image credits: IMDB

Zebra (Aha)

This Telugu crime thriller follows a detective unraveling mysterious murders in a small town. With cryptic clues and shocking twists, every character is a suspect.

Image credits: IMDB

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous (Netflix)

This documentary traces the rise, fall, and resurgence of India's music legend Yo Yo Honey Singh, offering a personal look at his career and controversies. Streaming now.

 

Image credits: IMDB

Girls Will Be Girls (Prime Video)

Set in the Himalayas, this drama follows Mira’s journey of self-discovery, exploring love and rebelliousness, while her mother confronts her own suppressed desires. Streaming now.

Image credits: IMDB

Virgin River Season 6 (Netflix)

Mel and Jack prepare for their wedding while uncovering family secrets. As relationships evolve, characters face challenges, making this season an emotional rollercoaster. 

 

Image credits: IMDB

Isha Ambani wore emerald kurta at Ambani school annual day; Check cost

Shraddha, Sudhanshu to Gaurav: 8 TV actors who left hit shows in 2024

Vivek Oberoi to Uday Chopra: 8 stars who quit Bollywood after flops

Sohail Khan Birthday: A look at his films, career, and box office hits