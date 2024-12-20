Yo Yo Honey Singh to Zebra: 5 Must-watch OTT releases THIS weekend

Entertainment
Marvel’s animated series concludes with alternate realities, featuring epic stories like mech battles, musical numbers, and new team-ups. Stream the final season on December 22.
This Telugu crime thriller follows a detective unraveling mysterious murders in a small town. With cryptic clues and shocking twists, every character is a suspect.
This documentary traces the rise, fall, and resurgence of India's music legend Yo Yo Honey Singh, offering a personal look at his career and controversies. Streaming now.
Set in the Himalayas, this drama follows Mira’s journey of self-discovery, exploring love and rebelliousness, while her mother confronts her own suppressed desires. Streaming now.
Mel and Jack prepare for their wedding while uncovering family secrets. As relationships evolve, characters face challenges, making this season an emotional rollercoaster.
