YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Armaan, Abhira struggle for new life

Entertainment
The drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is not decreasing. Currently, the show shows Kaveri's truth coming out in front of Armaan. In such a situation, he leaves Poddar House
Now Abhira will stand in support of Armaan. At the same time, Armaan is in trouble because of money. During this, Abhira will say that she will use her savings
There will be no water in their house, so Armaan, Abhira will stand on road to fill water. In such a situation, Armaan will say that he has seen all these things only in films
During this, a girl will come there and say that Armaan looks quite rich, then another girl will say that it seems that both have run away and come here
On the other hand, Sanjay will tell Kaveri that Armaan-Abhira are financially very troubled because of Shivani
Anupamaa Spoiler ALERT: THIS character to face major accident; Check
Janhvi Kapoor's favorite dahi tadka recipe: Perfect with roti and rice
Why Did Hiten Tejwani Divorce His Wife After 11 Months of Marriage?
Holi 2025: Ranbir Kapoor to Kriti Sanon; 6 celebs who do not celebrate