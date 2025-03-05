Entertainment

Holi 2025: Ranbir Kapoor to Kriti Sanon; 6 celebs who do not celebrate

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh does not play Holi. He does not like the colors of Holi, preferring to stay away

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor stopped playing Holi after the passing of her grandfather, Raj Kapoor. A family decision

John Abraham

According to reports, John Abraham does not play Holi. He believes chemical colors harm nature

Ranbir Kapoor

According to media reports, Ranbir Kapoor does not celebrate Holi in real life. He avoids the festival

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon also does not like Holi. That's why she doesn't apply colors, preferring to skip the celebrations

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's name is also included in this list. He stays away from colors during Holi celebrations

The Raja Saab to Toxic: Nayanthara’s upcoming movies, star cast & date

[PHOTOS] Tamannaah Bhatia inspired saree designs for latest fashion

Roohi to Ulajh: 5 biggest flop movies of Janhvi Kapoor

Dostana 2 to Param Sundari: Upcoming 5 films of Janhvi Kapoor