Holi 2025: Ranbir Kapoor to Kriti Sanon; 6 celebs who do not celebrate

Entertainment
Ranveer Singh does not play Holi. He does not like the colors of Holi, preferring to stay away
Kareena Kapoor stopped playing Holi after the passing of her grandfather, Raj Kapoor. A family decision
According to reports, John Abraham does not play Holi. He believes chemical colors harm nature
According to media reports, Ranbir Kapoor does not celebrate Holi in real life. He avoids the festival
Kriti Sanon also does not like Holi. That's why she doesn't apply colors, preferring to skip the celebrations
Tiger Shroff's name is also included in this list. He stays away from colors during Holi celebrations
