Anupamaa Spoiler ALERT: THIS character to face major accident; Check

Entertainment
New twists are unfolding daily in Anupamaa. Currently, the show reveals Rahi's mother, Maya, in front of the Kothari family, leading to the breakup of her marriage
The show will now depict that everyone will agree to this wedding because of Armaan. After this, there will be a lot of dancing and singing in the house
After this, Prem will call Rahi to meet. In such a situation, Rahi will go to meet him secretly. During this time, a truck passes in front of Rahi
This makes Prem feel that Rahi has had an accident. On the other hand, Anupamaa wakes up shocked and starts searching for Rahi throughout the house, but she doesn't find her
Meanwhile, Prem takes care of Rahi and takes her home. Seeing them together, Anupamaa scolds them harshly. Bapuji also scolds them a lot
After this, Moti Ba will make a plan that she will get Rahi to join the office after the wedding so that Prem also comes to the office behind her
