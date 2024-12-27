YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Armaan, Abhira draw closer

Entertainment
In 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' Armaan and Abhira are getting closer, bringing joy to everyone
At a Christmas party, Abhira's dress rips, and Armaan helps her, acting as a shield
Armaan confesses his love to Abhira, who starts trusting him and tells Swarna about her feelings
Abhira decides to give Armaan another chance but refuses his help, leading to her catching a cold
Abhira takes medicine at a hotel and experiences side effects, bringing her closer to Armaan
The future of Armaan and Abhira's relationship remains uncertain as Abhira contemplates forgiveness
