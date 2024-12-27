Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Armaan, Abhira draw closer

Armaan and Abhira grow closer

In 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' Armaan and Abhira are getting closer, bringing joy to everyone

Abhira's embarrassing moment

At a Christmas party, Abhira's dress rips, and Armaan helps her, acting as a shield

Armaan confesses his love

Armaan confesses his love to Abhira, who starts trusting him and tells Swarna about her feelings

Armaan offers support

Abhira decides to give Armaan another chance but refuses his help, leading to her catching a cold

Abhira's unexpected state

Abhira takes medicine at a hotel and experiences side effects, bringing her closer to Armaan

What's next for the couple?

The future of Armaan and Abhira's relationship remains uncertain as Abhira contemplates forgiveness

'Pushpa 2' Vs 'Mufasa: The Lion King': THIS movie is ruling at the BO

Year Ender 2024: 7 iconic Bollywood movies that re-released this year

Anupamaa to YRKKH: Top Indian TV TRP report for week 51, 2024

Rupali Ganguly to Asim Riaz: Top 8 TV stars who made headlines in 2024