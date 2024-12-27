Entertainment

Anupamaa to YRKKH: Top Indian TV TRP report for week 51, 2024

Udne Ki Aasha

TV show 'Udne Ki Aasha' tops the TRP report with a 2.6 rating, surpassing Anupamaa.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' secures the second spot on the list with a 2.4 rating.

Advocate Anjali Awasthi

'Advocate Anjali Awasthi' also ranks second with a 2.4 rating.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa's TRP continues to decline, receiving a 2.3 rating.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' takes the fifth spot with a 2.2 rating.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah secures sixth place with a 2.2 rating.

Mangal Lakshmi

Mangal Lakshmi holds the seventh position with a 1.8 rating.

Jhanak

Once a top-rated show, 'Jhanak' now stands at eighth place with a 1.6 rating.

