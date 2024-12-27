Anupamaa to YRKKH: Top Indian TV TRP report for week 51, 2024

Entertainment
TV show 'Udne Ki Aasha' tops the TRP report with a 2.6 rating, surpassing Anupamaa.
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' secures the second spot on the list with a 2.4 rating.
'Advocate Anjali Awasthi' also ranks second with a 2.4 rating.
Anupamaa's TRP continues to decline, receiving a 2.3 rating.
'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' takes the fifth spot with a 2.2 rating.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah secures sixth place with a 2.2 rating.
Mangal Lakshmi holds the seventh position with a 1.8 rating.
Once a top-rated show, 'Jhanak' now stands at eighth place with a 1.6 rating.
Rupali Ganguly to Asim Riaz: Top 8 TV stars who made headlines in 2024
Chhaava to Sikander: 8 Bollywood blockbusters releasing in 2025
Shabana Azmi to Neena Gupta: 6 Actresses over 50 who took bold roles
Salman Khan 59th birthday: Here's why superstar still remains bachelor