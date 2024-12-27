Rupali Ganguly to Asim Riaz: Top 8 TV stars who made headlines in 2024

Entertainment
Arti Singh is also included in this list. She was in the news for her wedding.
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was initially in the news for his second marriage. Later, he made headlines after receiving death threats.
Asim Riaz was in the news after being reprimanded by Rohit Shetty during the shooting of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'.
Shehzada Dhami's sudden removal from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' made him a topic of discussion.
Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly was first accused of causing several celebrities to leave the show. Later, her stepdaughter Esha also made serious allegations against her.
Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', disappeared a few months ago, leading to much speculation.
