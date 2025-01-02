YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Abhira seeks justice for Abhir

Entertainment
In 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', the drama continues. Currently, the show depicts Vidhya accidentally hitting Abhir with her car and fleeing the scene
Abhir reaches the concert stage, fulfills his promise to Charu, and collapses. He is then rushed to the hospital
Abhir's condition becomes critical. Doctors reveal that his legs are paralyzed, and he may never walk again
Vidhya is shocked by Abhir's condition. Abhira vows to find the culprit responsible for Abhir's suffering
Armaan and Abhira ask their father, Madhav, to investigate the case. Vidhya fails to confess to Armaan
Madhav reveals Abhir was deliberately hit. Abhira learns Vidhya is responsible for Abhir's tragic condition
Abhira supports Abhir and seeks justice for him, even if it means sending her mother-in-law, Vidhya, to jail. How will Armaan and Abhira's relationship survive this?
