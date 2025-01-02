Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Abhira seeks justice for Abhir

This person caused Abhir's accident

In 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', the drama continues. Currently, the show depicts Vidhya accidentally hitting Abhir with her car and fleeing the scene

Abhir is hospitalized

Abhir reaches the concert stage, fulfills his promise to Charu, and collapses. He is then rushed to the hospital

Abhir's legs are paralyzed

Abhir's condition becomes critical. Doctors reveal that his legs are paralyzed, and he may never walk again

Abhira's vow for justice

Vidhya is shocked by Abhir's condition. Abhira vows to find the culprit responsible for Abhir's suffering

Investigation begins

Armaan and Abhira ask their father, Madhav, to investigate the case. Vidhya fails to confess to Armaan

Abhira discovers the truth

Madhav reveals Abhir was deliberately hit. Abhira learns Vidhya is responsible for Abhir's tragic condition

What's next for Armaan & Abhira?

Abhira supports Abhir and seeks justice for him, even if it means sending her mother-in-law, Vidhya, to jail. How will Armaan and Abhira's relationship survive this?

