Try Monalisa's bodycon dress look

Glamorous look in a black dress

Monalisa wore a black bodycon dress with a shimmery design for the New Year's function. The actress's look and tremendous style are prominent.

Perfect combination with a slim fit dress

This dress on Monalisa highlights her figure, which is perfect for New Year celebrations and cocktail parties.

Look enhanced with minimal accessories

Monalisa kept her look elegant and classy with simple silver-tone earrings.

Hairstyle

The Bhojpuri actress tied her hair in a simple bun, which creates a perfect contrast with her dress.

Makeup

Nude and glossy makeup kept Monalisa's look classy, while smoky eyes added to her beauty.

Footwear

Not just the dress, Monalisa's footwear is also very special. She wore shiny silver ballet flats, which are very comfortable and give a stylish touch.

Party Location

The festive vibes with decorative lights at the New Year's celebration made Monalisa's look attractive.

Style Statement

With a trendy look, Monalisa is seen carrying all kinds of fashion with full confidence.

Fans are impressed

Fans are completely impressed with Monalisa's look. Followers are praising her dressing sense.

