Entertainment
Monalisa wore a black bodycon dress with a shimmery design for the New Year's function. The actress's look and tremendous style are prominent.
This dress on Monalisa highlights her figure, which is perfect for New Year celebrations and cocktail parties.
Monalisa kept her look elegant and classy with simple silver-tone earrings.
The Bhojpuri actress tied her hair in a simple bun, which creates a perfect contrast with her dress.
Nude and glossy makeup kept Monalisa's look classy, while smoky eyes added to her beauty.
Not just the dress, Monalisa's footwear is also very special. She wore shiny silver ballet flats, which are very comfortable and give a stylish touch.
The festive vibes with decorative lights at the New Year's celebration made Monalisa's look attractive.
With a trendy look, Monalisa is seen carrying all kinds of fashion with full confidence.
Fans are completely impressed with Monalisa's look. Followers are praising her dressing sense.
Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic's New Year PHOTOS out
Aditi Rao Hydari inspired trending hairstyles for sarees, lehengas
Jhanak Spoiler ALERT: THIS character's entry creates drama
Emergency to Deva: 7 New movies, web series releasing in January 2025