Entertainment

Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic's New Year PHOTOS out

Hardik's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic remains quite popular on social media. She has a large fan following.

In the spotlight after divorce from Hardik

Hardik Pandya and Natasa divorced in 2024. After which both planned to separate. Natasa was in the spotlight after the divorce.

Special attention to son's upbringing

Hardik and Natasa have a son named Agastya. Although they are separated, both are seen to be very attached to their son.

Seen with their son

Hardik Pandya and his ex-wife Natasa are always seen with their son. Both seem very happy with their son Agastya.

Natasa with son on New Year's

Natasa shared pictures with her son on New Year's. She is seen laughing with Agastya. Her son also looks very cute.

Takes care of special things

Natasa takes special care of special things for her son. She is always seen doing something to see Agastya happy.

Son born before marriage

Hardik and Natasa's son was born before their marriage. They got married later. However, both are seen to be very close to their son.

