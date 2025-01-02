Entertainment

Aditi Rao Hydari inspired trending hairstyles for sarees, lehengas

Aditi Rao Hydari

Half-up half-down hairstyle

Aditi Rao Hydari

A sleek bun hairstyle offers a subtle, classy, and stylish look. This hairstyle can be paired with sarees, suits, or lehenga cholis

Side-parted wavy hairstyle

This flower bun design looks great with a saree. You can also style your hair with a sleek or messy bun adorned with gajra

Latest bun hairstyles

Although the gajra bun is a traditional hairstyle, it's currently very popular among South Indian and Bollywood celebrities

High ponytail for lehenga

Messy buns are currently in vogue. This hairstyle suits crop tops, lehengas, and sarees. Add flowers or gajra to enhance the bun

Gajra bun hairstyle

Style your beautiful hair in a side braid. This hairstyle complements a loose pallu beautifully

Jhanak Spoiler ALERT: THIS character's entry creates drama

Emergency to Deva: 7 New movies, web series releasing in January 2025

Mallika Sherawat: Controversy, harassment, Bollywood exit of actress

Priyanka-Nick to Shilpa-Raj: 7 Famous couples who chose surrogacy