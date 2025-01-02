Aditi Rao Hydari inspired trending hairstyles for sarees, lehengas

Entertainment
Half-up half-down hairstyle
A sleek bun hairstyle offers a subtle, classy, and stylish look. This hairstyle can be paired with sarees, suits, or lehenga cholis
This flower bun design looks great with a saree. You can also style your hair with a sleek or messy bun adorned with gajra
Although the gajra bun is a traditional hairstyle, it's currently very popular among South Indian and Bollywood celebrities
Messy buns are currently in vogue. This hairstyle suits crop tops, lehengas, and sarees. Add flowers or gajra to enhance the bun
Style your beautiful hair in a side braid. This hairstyle complements a loose pallu beautifully
