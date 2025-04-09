Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler alert: Abhira's troubles rising; Know latest plot twists

Ruhi Shocked by Recent Events in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Drama continues in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Currently, the show depicts Ruhi in shock after Rohit's departure. Meanwhile, Armaan and Abhira have returned to Poddar House

Kaveri Disapproves of Armaan's Return to Poddar House

The show now depicts Kaveri's disapproval of Armaan's return home. However, amidst all this, Vidya will tell Kaveri that Armaan should be made the owner of Poddar Firm

Vidya's Displeasure with Kaveri's Decision in YRKKH

Hearing this, Kaveri will say that she will not allow Armaan's entry into Poddar Firm. Vidya will be upset after hearing these words from Kaveri

Armaan Takes on New Responsibilities After Rohit's Departure

On the other hand, after Rohit's departure, Armaan will take care of Ruhi and her child. Seeing this side of Armaan, Ruhi will be drawn towards him

What Special Events Will Unfold in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

After this, Abhira will realize that she has made a big mistake by making Ruhi the surrogate mother of her child. It will be interesting to see what she does

