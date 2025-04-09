YRKKH Spoiler alert: Abhira's troubles rising; Know latest plot twists

Entertainment
Drama continues in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Currently, the show depicts Ruhi in shock after Rohit's departure. Meanwhile, Armaan and Abhira have returned to Poddar House
The show now depicts Kaveri's disapproval of Armaan's return home. However, amidst all this, Vidya will tell Kaveri that Armaan should be made the owner of Poddar Firm
Hearing this, Kaveri will say that she will not allow Armaan's entry into Poddar Firm. Vidya will be upset after hearing these words from Kaveri
On the other hand, after Rohit's departure, Armaan will take care of Ruhi and her child. Seeing this side of Armaan, Ruhi will be drawn towards him
After this, Abhira will realize that she has made a big mistake by making Ruhi the surrogate mother of her child. It will be interesting to see what she does
Padosan to Jhumroo: Top 10 best comedy movies of 1960s to watch on OTT
Sajid Nadiadwala’s Fitness Journey at 50: Weight loss tips revealed
Apoorva Makhija to Kangana Ranaut: 6 Actresses who faced rape threats
Swara Bhasker Birthday: Know actress' early life, marriage etc.