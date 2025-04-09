Padosan to Jhumroo: Top 10 best comedy movies of 1960s to watch on OTT

Entertainment
Bollywood has produced comedy films in every era. The 1960s saw many great comedies that still make people laugh today. Learn about the top 10 films of the 1960s.
IMDB Rating: 8.1 stars Where to Watch: Prime Video Directed by Jyoti Swaroop, this film stars Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood, Kishore Kumar, and Om Prakash.
IMDB Rating: 7.3 stars Where to Watch: Prime Video, YouTube Directed by Kalidas, this film stars Madhubala, Kishore Kumar, and Pran in leading roles.
IMDB Rating: 7.3 stars Where to Watch: YouTube Starring Kishore Kumar, Saeeda Khan, Nazir Hussain, and Leela Chitnis, directed by Mohan Segal.
IMDB Rating: 7.2 stars Where to Watch: Prime Video, YouTube Directed by Tapi Chanakya, this film stars Dilip Kumar (in a double role), Waheeda Rehman, and Mumtaz.
IMDB Rating: 7.1 stars Where to Watch: Prime Video, YouTube Starring Kishore Kumar, Sadhana, and Pran, this film was directed by Krishnan Panju.
IMDB Rating: 6.9 stars Where to Watch: YouTube Madan directed this film, which stars Kishore Kumar, Kumkum, Laxmi Chhaya, Prem Chopra, and I. S. Johar.
IMDB Rating: 6.8 stars Where to Watch: Prime Video, YouTube Directed by Shankar Mukherjee, this film stars Kishore Kumar, Madhubala, and Lalita Pawar.
IMDB Rating: 6.8 stars Where to Watch: Prime Video The film was directed by A. Bhimsingh and stars Mehmood, Bharti, Kishore Kumar, Om Prakash, and Pran.
IMDB Rating: 6.6 Where to Watch: YouTube Starring Kishore Kumar, Kumkum, Anoop Kumar, and Mohan Choti, directed by Shantilal Soni.
IMDB Rating: 6.6 stars Where to Watch: YouTube Starring Dilip Kumar, Meena Kumari, Azim, and Leela Chitnis, directed by S. V. Sunny.
Sajid Nadiadwala’s Fitness Journey at 50: Weight loss tips revealed
Apoorva Makhija to Kangana Ranaut: 6 Actresses who faced rape threats
Swara Bhasker Birthday: Know actress' early life, marriage etc.
Rashmika to Kajal: South actresses’ stunning no-makeup looks revealed