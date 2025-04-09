Entertainment

Padosan to Jhumroo: Top 10 best comedy movies of 1960s to watch on OTT

Bollywood has produced comedy films in every era. The 1960s saw many great comedies that still make people laugh today. Learn about the top 10 films of the 1960s.

1. Padosan (1968)

IMDB Rating: 8.1 stars Where to Watch: Prime Video Directed by Jyoti Swaroop, this film stars Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood, Kishore Kumar, and Om Prakash.

2. Half Ticket (1962)

IMDB Rating: 7.3 stars Where to Watch: Prime Video, YouTube Directed by Kalidas, this film stars Madhubala, Kishore Kumar, and Pran in leading roles.

3. Apna Haath Jagannath (1960)

IMDB Rating: 7.3 stars Where to Watch: YouTube Starring Kishore Kumar, Saeeda Khan, Nazir Hussain, and Leela Chitnis, directed by Mohan Segal.

4. Ram Aur Shyam (1967)

IMDB Rating: 7.2 stars Where to Watch: Prime Video, YouTube Directed by Tapi Chanakya, this film stars Dilip Kumar (in a double role), Waheeda Rehman, and Mumtaz.

5. Man-Mauji (1962)

IMDB Rating: 7.1 stars Where to Watch: Prime Video, YouTube Starring Kishore Kumar, Sadhana, and Pran, this film was directed by Krishnan Panju.

6. Haye Mera Dil (1968)

IMDB Rating: 6.9 stars Where to Watch: YouTube Madan directed this film, which stars Kishore Kumar, Kumkum, Laxmi Chhaya, Prem Chopra, and I. S. Johar.

7. Jhumroo (1961)

IMDB Rating: 6.8 stars Where to Watch: Prime Video, YouTube Directed by Shankar Mukherjee, this film stars Kishore Kumar, Madhubala, and Lalita Pawar.

8. Sadhu Aur Shaitaan (1968)

IMDB Rating: 6.8 stars Where to Watch: Prime Video The film was directed by A. Bhimsingh and stars Mehmood, Bharti, Kishore Kumar, Om Prakash, and Pran.

9. Shriman Funtoosh (1965)

IMDB Rating: 6.6 Where to Watch: YouTube Starring Kishore Kumar, Kumkum, Anoop Kumar, and Mohan Choti, directed by Shantilal Soni.

10. Kohinoor (1960)

IMDB Rating: 6.6 stars Where to Watch: YouTube Starring Dilip Kumar, Meena Kumari, Azim, and Leela Chitnis, directed by S. V. Sunny.

