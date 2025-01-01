Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Abhir faces life-threatening accident

Abhir's Injury

The drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues. Currently, the show depicts Vidya's car brakes failing while she is driving

Vidya's Fear

Vidya's car will hit Abhir. She goes to check on him, but the arrival of the police scares her

Abhir's Determination

Vidya leaves Abhir and flees. Abhir regains consciousness and makes his way to the concert for his fans

Abhir Hospitalized

Abhir collapses at the concert. He is rushed to the hospital and fights for his life

Abhimanyu Learns the Truth

Abhimanyu discovers that Vidya caused Abhir's accident and left him to die

Armaan's Plea

Armaan tries to explain Vidya's actions to Abhimanyu, but he refuses to listen

What's Next?

Abhimanyu vows not to forgive Vidya. Abhimanyu imprisons Vidya, creating further distance between him and Armaan

