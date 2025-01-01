YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Abhir faces life-threatening accident

Entertainment
The drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues. Currently, the show depicts Vidya's car brakes failing while she is driving
Vidya's car will hit Abhir. She goes to check on him, but the arrival of the police scares her
Vidya leaves Abhir and flees. Abhir regains consciousness and makes his way to the concert for his fans
Abhir collapses at the concert. He is rushed to the hospital and fights for his life
Abhimanyu discovers that Vidya caused Abhir's accident and left him to die
Armaan tries to explain Vidya's actions to Abhimanyu, but he refuses to listen
Abhimanyu vows not to forgive Vidya. Abhimanyu imprisons Vidya, creating further distance between him and Armaan
