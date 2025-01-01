Entertainment

New Year 2025: 6 Shivangi Joshi inspired dress ideas for party

High-Thigh Slit Blue Dress

Shivangi Joshi looks stunning in this high-thigh slit dress. Perfect for New Year's or any special occasion

Cutout Frill Dress

This sky-blue cutout frill dress features a long tail and a shorter front. Ideal for cocktail parties

Backless Net Red Dress

If you love gowns, Shivangi Joshi's net backless gown with a halter neck is a perfect choice

Frill Off-Shoulder Dress

Shivangi Joshi's maroon frill off-shoulder dress is a stylish choice for New Year 2025

Cutout Embroidery Dress

Opt for a cutout embroidery dress for parties. Enhance your look with statement jewelry

Printed Double Layer Dress

A printed long double-layer dress is a great option for outings. Easily available within budget

