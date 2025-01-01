Entertainment

Gauri Khan to Twinkle: 9 Bollywood wives running successful businesses

Image credits: Instagram

Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, is an interior designer and restaurant owner

Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, is a filmmaker and motivational speaker

Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar's wife, Twinkle Khanna, is an interior designer and writer

Maheep Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor, runs a jewelry business

Manyata Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's wife, Manyata Dutt, is a film producer and businesswoman

Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal, is a fashion designer earning millions

Mana Shetty

Suniel Shetty's wife, Mana Shetty, is in home decor and real estate

Tanya Deol

Bobby Deol's wife, Tanya Deol, runs a furniture and home decor business

