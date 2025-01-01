Gauri Khan to Twinkle: 9 Bollywood wives running successful businesses

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, is an interior designer and restaurant owner
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, is a filmmaker and motivational speaker
Akshay Kumar's wife, Twinkle Khanna, is an interior designer and writer
Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor, runs a jewelry business
Sanjay Dutt's wife, Manyata Dutt, is a film producer and businesswoman
Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal, is a fashion designer earning millions
Suniel Shetty's wife, Mana Shetty, is in home decor and real estate
Bobby Deol's wife, Tanya Deol, runs a furniture and home decor business
New Year 2025: 6 Shivangi Joshi inspired dress ideas for party
In pics: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's SHOCKING weight loss journey
Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film becomes second highest grossing worldwide
Vidya Balan Net Worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of actress