Sarathkumar's Daughter Varalaxmi

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, daughter of veteran actor Sarathkumar.

Image credits: our own

Thara Thappatai Movie

Bala's 'Thara Thappatai' was a turning point for her.

Image credits: our own

Varalaxmi in Character Roles

She started excelling in weighty character roles.

Image credits: our own

Varalaxmi's Weight Loss

She lost weight significantly after her initial appearances.

Image credits: instagram

Varalaxmi's Weight Loss Journey

Varalaxmi shares weight loss tips post-marriage.

Image credits: Instagram

High-Intensity Workouts

She followed High-Intensity Workouts for weight loss.

Image credits: Instagram

Staying Active

Doing own work is a form of exercise, she says.

Image credits: Google

Daily Exercise

An active lifestyle is crucial, she adds.

Image credits: Google

Yoga and Meditation

Yoga and meditation for physical and mental well-being.

Image credits: our own

Weight Management

Healthy foods like fruits and vegetables aid weight management.

Image credits: our own

