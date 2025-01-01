Entertainment
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, daughter of veteran actor Sarathkumar.
Bala's 'Thara Thappatai' was a turning point for her.
She started excelling in weighty character roles.
She lost weight significantly after her initial appearances.
Varalaxmi shares weight loss tips post-marriage.
She followed High-Intensity Workouts for weight loss.
Doing own work is a form of exercise, she says.
An active lifestyle is crucial, she adds.
Yoga and meditation for physical and mental well-being.
Healthy foods like fruits and vegetables aid weight management.
