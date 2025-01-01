Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film becomes second highest grossing worldwide

Entertainment
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 continues its box office rampage, setting new earning records daily
27 days since its release, Pushpa 2 collected ₹7.65 crore, with ₹6.25 crore from Hindi version
Pushpa 2 has earned ₹1171.45 crore at the Indian box office, making it the highest-grossing Indian film
The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 has collected ₹765.15 crore, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film
Pushpa 2 has taken the global box office by storm, earning ₹1760 crore, as per Mythri Movie Makers
Pushpa 2 has overtaken Bahubali 2 (₹1742.3 crore) as the second highest-grossing film worldwide
Having earned ₹1760 crore globally, Pushpa 2 now aims to break Dangal's record of ₹2024 crore
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has a budget of ₹500 crore
