Rashmika Mandanna's Career Milestones: 4 Box office hits to remember

Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna debuted with Rishab Shetty's Kirik Party. After Telugu, she also worked in some Kannada films.
Pushpa: The Rise, opposite Allu Arjun, made Rashmika Mandanna a pan-India star. She became a national crush overnight.
In 2023, the high-octane action film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, gave Rashmika superstardom. This film earned ₹553.87 crore (net) in India.
Released on December 4, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule, with Allu Arjun, achieved grand success with earnings of ₹1234.1 crore in India.
In 2025, Rashmika Mandanna, in the role of Maharani Yesubai in Chhava, once again captivated the audience. The film starring Vicky Kaushal earned ₹598.8 crore in India.
Her recent film Sikandar with Salman Khan and directed by AR Murugadoss has earned ₹105.72 crore (net) so far.
The net box office collection of Rashmika Mandanna's four films totals ₹2,492.49 crore. Sikandar and Chhava are still running in theaters.
Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Maddock Films' vampire-themed drama Thama. It is scheduled to release during Diwali 2025.
