Rashmika Mandanna's Career Milestones: 4 Box office hits to remember

Rashmika's Debut Movie

Rashmika Mandanna debuted with Rishab Shetty's Kirik Party. After Telugu, she also worked in some Kannada films.

Rashmika Mandanna Became National Crush

Pushpa: The Rise, opposite Allu Arjun, made Rashmika Mandanna a pan-India star. She became a national crush overnight.

Animal Earned Bumper Collection

In 2023, the high-octane action film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, gave Rashmika superstardom. This film earned ₹553.87 crore (net) in India.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Earned More Than 1200 Crores

Released on December 4, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule, with Allu Arjun, achieved grand success with earnings of ₹1234.1 crore in India.

Chhava Became the Eighth Highest Grossing Movie

In 2025, Rashmika Mandanna, in the role of Maharani Yesubai in Chhava, once again captivated the audience. The film starring Vicky Kaushal earned ₹598.8 crore in India.

Sikandar Included in 100 Crore Club

Her recent film Sikandar with Salman Khan and directed by AR Murugadoss has earned ₹105.72 crore (net) so far.

Rashmika Mandanna's Films Earned Nearly 2500 Crores

The net box office collection of Rashmika Mandanna's four films totals ₹2,492.49 crore. Sikandar and Chhava are still running in theaters.

Rashmika's Upcoming Films

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Maddock Films' vampire-themed drama Thama. It is scheduled to release during Diwali 2025.

