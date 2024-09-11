YRKKH spoiler: 3 twists that will break Armaan-Abhira's wedding

Entertainment
The twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are never-ending. The show currently depicts the upcoming wedding of Abhira and Armaan, which is witnessing a lot of drama
The show will now feature Dadi Sa insulting Abhira, which will infuriate Manish
Following this, Manish and Kaveri will have a heated argument. Kaveri will question Manish about his relationship with Abhira, but he won't give a clear answer
Manish will go on to say that Abhira is a part of his family. On the other hand, Ruhi will also scold Abhira, during which Abhira will fall down the stairs
Everyone will be worried and take Armaan to the hospital. There, the doctor will reveal that Abhira can never become a mother, leaving Armaan shocked
Hearing this, Kaveri will decide to break off Abhira and Armaan's marriage, stating that Abhira cannot carry forward their lineage
Both Abhira and Armaan will be shocked to hear Kaveri's words. It will be interesting to see how Armaan and Abhira's love story unfolds