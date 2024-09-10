Entertainment
After delivering back-to-back flops, Ranbir Kapoor reduced his fee for the movie 'Animal,' which ultimately became a blockbuster hit.
Actor Aamir Khan reportedly halved his remuneration after the debacle of his film Laal Singh Chaddha.
Prabhas agreed to reduce his remuneration for the film 'The Raja Saab' as his market value diminished after his recent films.
Actor Rajinikanth reduced his remuneration after the failure of his film Annaatthe. However, he increased it again after Jailer became a hit.
Dhanush reduced his remuneration after the failure of his film Maaran and took a lower salary for the film Thiruchitrambalam.
Actor Simbu reduced his remuneration after the failure of his film Eeswaran.