Entertainment

Actors Who Reduced Their Fees

Image credits: adobe stock

Ranbir Kapoor

After delivering back-to-back flops, Ranbir Kapoor reduced his fee for the movie 'Animal,' which ultimately became a blockbuster hit.

 

Image credits: Facebook

Aamir Khan

Actor Aamir Khan reportedly halved his remuneration after the debacle of his film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Image credits: Getty

Prabhas

Prabhas agreed to reduce his remuneration for the film 'The Raja Saab' as his market value diminished after his recent films.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth reduced his remuneration after the failure of his film Annaatthe. However, he increased it again after Jailer became a hit.

Image credits: Instagram

Dhanush

Dhanush reduced his remuneration after the failure of his film Maaran and took a lower salary for the film Thiruchitrambalam.

 

Image credits: Google

Simbu

Actor Simbu reduced his remuneration after the failure of his film Eeswaran.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One