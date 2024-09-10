Navratri 2024: Janhvi Kapoor's golden saree collection for festival

Entertainment
Actress Janhvi Kapoor's golden saree look during the Devara Part 1 trailer launch is going viral. The silver motifs in the actress's saree are giving a very beautiful look
The pop pink border in the golden saree is perfectly balancing the look. The actress wore a golden scoop neckline blouse with a golden saree
Janhvi Kapoor wore golden jhumkas with the saree which is making the heavy saree look great. You too can easily recreate Janhvi's saree look on Navratri 2024
During the worship of Goddess Durga, you can pair Janhvi Kapoor's tissue silk golden saree with a heavy embroidery blouse. Wear statement earrings with it
If you want a heavy saree look like Janhvi Kapoor, then you will shine by wearing a Banarasi golden silk saree. Wear light golden jewelry with a heavy saree during Navratri
If you want to wear light fabric golden sarees, then you can recreate Janhvi Kapoor's golden-yellow saree look. Wear a square neckline blouse with it