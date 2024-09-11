Did you know Dimple Kapadia thought Akshay Kumar was Gay? Here's why

Entertainment
Born in 1967 in Amritsar, Akshay Kumar is 57 years old and made his debut in 1991, however, his debut film Saugandh was a super flop.
After his debut film flopped, Akshay Kumar starred in the 1992 film Khiladi. The film became a hit and Akshay became famous as Khiladi in Bollywood.
Akshay Kumar has dated many actresses. He dated many actresses including Pooja Batra, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty and finally married Twinkle Khanna.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were in love and both decided to get married. When Akshay went to meet Twinkle's mother, she thought Akshay was gay.
Akshay was very angry when he came to know that Dimple Kapadia thought he was gay. When he wanted to talk to Dimple about this, Twinkle calmed him down.
Twinkle Khanna herself had said this in an interview. That's why Akshay wanted us to be in a live-in before marriage.
Akshay and Twinkle were in a live-in for a year. After this, when Dimple Kapadia was convinced that Akshay was not gay, she agreed to make him her son-in-law.
Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001. They have a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.