Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Rumours spark after Aly touched her belly

Entertainment
Rumours of Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy have persisted. After the TV star posted a touching Mother's Day video, speculation increased.
In the video, Ankita takes her mother and younger sister out to eat and wishes herself a Happy Mother's Day, leaving many to wonder if she is pregnant.
A video of Ankita Lokhande wishing everyone Happy Baisakhi has surfaced. Pinkvilla posted a video of Ankita moving her hands on her belly, suggesting she was pregnant.
In the video, we could also see Arjun Bijlani saying, "Mujhe pata hai ye kyu pehna hai." Later, Aly Goni teases Ankita by touching her belly, saying "Dikha, dikha na ek bari."
In the viral video, we could see a comment emerging where users are saying, "Ankita pregnant lag rahi hai aly ne hint dia." Another wrote, "She is pregnant may be☺️."