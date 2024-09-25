Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas named their daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka herself revealed the reason behind this traditional name in an interview
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have a daughter. The couple lovingly named her Malti Marie and gave her both of their surnames
The question is, where celebrities want to give modern and unique names to their children, why did Priyanka-Nick give their daughter the traditional name Malti Marie?
Malti is the middle name of Priyanka's mother Dr. Madhu Malti Chopra and Marie is the middle name of her mother-in-law i.e. Nick's mother Denise Marie Jonas
Malti means jasmine, whose flowers have a sweet fragrance. Apart from this, it also means moonlight or moonlight and night and nutmeg
Mary is taken from the Latin word Stella Maris, which means star of the sea or drop of the sea.
Priyanka, Nick's daughter Malti Marie was born in January 2022 through surrogacy. However, being a pre-mature baby, he disclosed this three months after the birth of the daughter