Who is Mohsin Akhtar Mir? Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband

Mohsin Akhtar Mir

Mohsin Akhtar Mir is the husband of actress and politician Urmila Matondkar.

Profession

He is a Kashmir-born businessman and model who before marrying Urmila, traveled to Mumbai from Kashmir at the age of 21 in search of success in Bollywood. 

Movies

He made his acting debut in 2009 with 'It's A Man's World', followed by 'Luck By Chance', 'Mumbai Mast Kallander' (2011), and 'B.A. Pass' in 2012.

Business

Moshsin started his Kashmiri embroidery business and is now associated with Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra's company.

Marriage

Moshsin and Urmila got married on March 03, 2016, in the actress' Mumbai house.

Age-gap

The ex-couple have a 10-year age gap, Moshsin is 40 years old while Urmila is 50.

