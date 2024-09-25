Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's Fitness Secrets at 81

Amitabh Bachchan is so fit at the age of 81 because of these 4 tricks, follow them

Amitabh Bachchan looks very fit even at the age of 81.

Amitabh takes great care of fitness. He follows a strict diet.

He eats basil leaves after exercising. This is his secret.

After this, Amitabh eats protein shakes, almonds, coconut water and dates.

Then Big B eats porridge for breakfast and lentils, bread and vegetables for food.

At the same time, Amitabh does not eat much heavy food in dinner.

Let us tell you that Amitabh has given up non-veg-sweet food to stay fit.

