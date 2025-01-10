Entertainment

YRKHH Spoiler ALERT: Abhir's suicide attempt intensifies drama

Vidya's Sentence Devastates Everyone

Vidya's 10-year sentence leaves everyone in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' devastated

Armaan and Abhira's Heated Argument

Armaan and Abhira clash in court, leading to Armaan handing Abhira divorce papers

Abhir Attempts Suicide

Abhir witnesses the events on TV and attempts suicide by consuming sleeping pills. The family intervenes

Upcoming Leap in YRKKH

The family consoles Abhir. A leap is anticipated, bringing changes to the storyline

Post-Leap Storyline

Post-leap, Abhira and Armaan separate. Armaan's family seeks a new bride for him

A New Entry in YRKKH?

A new female character may enter, potentially as Armaan's future wife. This is unconfirmed

Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Actor's top 10 highest grossing movies

PHOTOS: Shubman Gill's girlfriend Ridhima Pandit's stunning looks

Kalki Koechlin’s top 7 saree looks you must try

(PHOTOS) A sneak peak into Drashti Dhami's luxurious Mumbai home