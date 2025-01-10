YRKHH Spoiler ALERT: Abhir's suicide attempt intensifies drama

Entertainment
Vidya's 10-year sentence leaves everyone in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' devastated
Armaan and Abhira clash in court, leading to Armaan handing Abhira divorce papers
Abhir witnesses the events on TV and attempts suicide by consuming sleeping pills. The family intervenes
The family consoles Abhir. A leap is anticipated, bringing changes to the storyline
Post-leap, Abhira and Armaan separate. Armaan's family seeks a new bride for him
A new female character may enter, potentially as Armaan's future wife. This is unconfirmed
