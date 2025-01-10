Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Actor's top 10 highest grossing movies

Superstar Hrithik Roshan has turned 51. Born in Mumbai on January 10, 1974, Hrithik has been working in films for the past 25 years. Learn about his 10 highest-grossing films

10. Vikram Vedha (2022)

Net earnings in India: ₹78.66 crore

Worldwide gross collection: ₹135.03 crore

Box office verdict: Average

9. Dhoom 2 (2006)

Net earnings in India: ₹81.01 crore

Worldwide gross collection: ₹149.98 crore

Box office verdict: Blockbuster

8. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Net earnings in India: ₹90.27 crore

Worldwide gross collection: ₹174.5 crore

Box office verdict: Hit

7. Kaabil (2017)

Net earnings in India: ₹103.84 crore

Worldwide gross collection: ₹208.14 crore

Box office verdict: Semi Hit

6. Agneepath (2012)

Net earnings in India: ₹115 crore

Worldwide gross collection: ₹190.26 crore

Box office verdict: Hit

5. Super 30 (2019)

Net earnings in India: ₹146.94 crore

Worldwide gross collection: ₹208.93 crore

Box office verdict: Hit

4. Bang Bang (2014)

Net earnings in India: ₹181.03 crore

Worldwide gross collection: ₹332.43 crore

Box office verdict: Semi Hit

3. Fighter (2024)

Net earnings in India: ₹205.55 crore

Worldwide gross collection: ₹344.46 crore

Box office verdict: Average

2. Krrish 3 (2018)

Net earnings in India: ₹244.92 crore

Worldwide gross collection: ₹393.37 crore

Box office verdict: Blockbuster

1. War (2019)

Net earnings in India: ₹318.01 crore

Worldwide gross collection: ₹475.62 crore

Box office verdict: Blockbuster

