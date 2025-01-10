Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Actor's top 10 highest grossing movies

Entertainment
Superstar Hrithik Roshan has turned 51. Born in Mumbai on January 10, 1974, Hrithik has been working in films for the past 25 years. Learn about his 10 highest-grossing films
Net earnings in India: ₹78.66 crore
Worldwide gross collection: ₹135.03 crore
Box office verdict: Average
Net earnings in India: ₹81.01 crore
Worldwide gross collection: ₹149.98 crore
Box office verdict: Blockbuster
Net earnings in India: ₹90.27 crore
Worldwide gross collection: ₹174.5 crore
Box office verdict: Hit
Net earnings in India: ₹103.84 crore
Worldwide gross collection: ₹208.14 crore
Box office verdict: Semi Hit
Net earnings in India: ₹115 crore
Worldwide gross collection: ₹190.26 crore
Net earnings in India: ₹146.94 crore
Worldwide gross collection: ₹208.93 crore
Net earnings in India: ₹181.03 crore
Worldwide gross collection: ₹332.43 crore
Net earnings in India: ₹205.55 crore
Worldwide gross collection: ₹344.46 crore
Net earnings in India: ₹244.92 crore
Worldwide gross collection: ₹393.37 crore
Net earnings in India: ₹318.01 crore
Worldwide gross collection: ₹475.62 crore
PHOTOS: Shubman Gill's girlfriend Ridhima Pandit's stunning looks
Kalki Koechlin’s top 7 saree looks you must try
(PHOTOS) A sneak peak into Drashti Dhami's luxurious Mumbai home
War 2 to Coolie: 4 movies set for Independence Day Box-office clash